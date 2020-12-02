Asana (ASAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 9th. Analysts expect Asana to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ASAN opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49. Asana has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $29.96.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $259,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,116.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $86,716.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,956.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 788,438 shares of company stock valued at $21,977,283 in the last three months.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASAN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

