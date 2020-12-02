Comparing Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) & The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG)

The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) and Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares The Coretec Group and Vocera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Coretec Group N/A -220.69% -110.91% Vocera Communications -8.13% -8.19% -3.63%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for The Coretec Group and Vocera Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Coretec Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vocera Communications 1 2 6 0 2.56

Vocera Communications has a consensus price target of $29.44, indicating a potential downside of 15.00%. Given Vocera Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vocera Communications is more favorable than The Coretec Group.

Volatility and Risk

The Coretec Group has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vocera Communications has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Coretec Group and Vocera Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Coretec Group N/A N/A -$1.85 million N/A N/A Vocera Communications $180.50 million 6.24 -$17.98 million ($0.46) -75.30

The Coretec Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vocera Communications.

Summary

Vocera Communications beats The Coretec Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group Inc., together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. It is developing a patented volumetric 3D display technology. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications. The company was formerly known as 3DIcon Corporation and changed its name to The Coretec Group Inc. in June 2017. The Coretec Group Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication and Workflow System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, such as hands-free, wearable, and voice-controlled Smartbadge and badges, as well as third-party mobile devices; and Vocera Care Experience, a software to improve care quality and safety, patient experience and satisfaction, and simplify and automate manual tasks and procedures. In addition, the company offers Experience Innovation Network, a membership program, which partners with healthcare provider organizations for the development of innovations and solutions that enhance care team and patient experience, as well as clinical and operational performance. Further, it provides professional, software maintenance, and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided its solutions to approximately 1,700 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, and various clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. It sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

