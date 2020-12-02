The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (NWC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 9th.

The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$648.50 million during the quarter.

Get The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) alerts:

The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) stock opened at C$33.53 on Wednesday. The North West Company Inc. has a 1-year low of C$16.06 and a 1-year high of C$36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 14.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TD Securities lowered The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th.

The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.