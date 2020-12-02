Greif (GEF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Greif (NYSE:GEF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. Greif has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $51.26.

In other news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard purchased 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $249,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,097.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEF. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Greif currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

