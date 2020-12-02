Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (DOL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.44 per share for the quarter.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$52.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,861.13, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Dollarama Inc. has a 1 year low of C$34.70 and a 1 year high of C$53.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 10.16%.

In other news, Director John Assaly sold 9,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.87, for a total value of C$457,129.98. Also, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.52, for a total value of C$240,339.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,122,922.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOL shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.50.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

