Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Macro Enterprises Inc. (MCR.V) Raised by Cormark (CVE:MCR)

Macro Enterprises Inc. (MCR.V) (CVE:MCR) – Cormark increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Macro Enterprises Inc. (MCR.V) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 30th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Macro Enterprises Inc. (MCR.V)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$4.50 price target on Macro Enterprises Inc. (MCR.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

CVE MCR opened at C$2.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65. Macro Enterprises Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$4.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.36.

About Macro Enterprises Inc. (MCR.V)

Macro Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides pipeline and facilities construction, and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It is involved in the construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

