SVB Leerink Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Tanal now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $4.58 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.51. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $373.00 price target on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UNH. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Argus downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.64.

Shares of UNH opened at $341.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $323.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

