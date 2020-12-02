Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY)

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Babcock International Group in a report issued on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Babcock International Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BCKIY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Babcock International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:BCKIY opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.34. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

