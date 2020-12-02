FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Trend Micro Incorporated Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trend Micro in a report issued on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trend Micro’s FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28). Trend Micro had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 17.36%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TMICY. Citigroup raised shares of Trend Micro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Trend Micro in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMICY opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.25. Trend Micro has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $64.25.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

