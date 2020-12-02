FY2021 EPS Estimates for Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) Lowered by Cormark (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) (TSE:CGY) – Cormark decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 30th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the company will earn $2.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.24.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CGY. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their price objective on shares of Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) stock opened at C$55.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $539.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Calian Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$31.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.37.

In related news, Director George Brian Weber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.50, for a total value of C$163,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$245,232. Also, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.30, for a total transaction of C$53,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,086,300. Insiders have sold 9,148 shares of company stock valued at $595,957 in the last ninety days.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

