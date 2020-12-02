FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Internet Initiative Japan in a report released on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Internet Initiative Japan’s FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Internet Initiative Japan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIJIY opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.23. Internet Initiative Japan has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.