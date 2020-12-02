Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) – Raymond James lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.00. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.12 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NTR. CSFB set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.80.

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$64.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion and a PE ratio of 383.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.96. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$34.80 and a 12 month high of C$64.84.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Reed Webb acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$49.09 per share, with a total value of C$29,454.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$528,993.84.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

