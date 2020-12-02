FY2021 EPS Estimates for People Co. (PEO.V) Boosted by Cormark (CVE:PEO)

People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of People Co. (PEO.V) in a report issued on Monday, November 30th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.24.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on People Co. (PEO.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital set a C$12.00 price target on People Co. (PEO.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on People Co. (PEO.V) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

PEO stock opened at C$10.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.61. People Co. has a 1-year low of C$6.00 and a 1-year high of C$11.90. The stock has a market cap of $646.00 million and a P/E ratio of 207.08.

People Co. (PEO.V) Company Profile

People Corporation provides group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting solutions, which primarily include plan review and design, plan recommendations and marketing, alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, and wellness programs.

