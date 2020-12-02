Toshiba Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Toshiba in a report released on Sunday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toshiba’s FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Get Toshiba alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TOSYY. ValuEngine raised Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

OTCMKTS:TOSYY opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. Toshiba has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.