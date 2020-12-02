Comparing Thermwood (OTCMKTS:TOOD) and nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

Thermwood (OTCMKTS:TOOD) and nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of nVent Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.6% of Thermwood shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of nVent Electric shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Thermwood and nVent Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermwood N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A nVent Electric $2.20 billion 1.78 $222.70 million $1.78 12.93

nVent Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Thermwood.

Volatility & Risk

Thermwood has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nVent Electric has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Thermwood and nVent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermwood N/A N/A N/A nVent Electric -2.39% 10.35% 5.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Thermwood and nVent Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermwood 0 0 0 0 N/A nVent Electric 0 1 3 0 2.75

nVent Electric has a consensus target price of $26.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.25%. Given nVent Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe nVent Electric is more favorable than Thermwood.

Summary

nVent Electric beats Thermwood on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thermwood

Thermwood Corporation develops, manufacturers, and distributes technology based products and software for the manufacturing sector. It offers three axis CNC routers, such as cabinetshop series, multi-purpose three axis series, framebuilder series, carvingshop series, and signrouter series; multi-purpose five axis series for trimming formed parts, patterns, or molds; and edge banders. The company markets its products and services through offices in 11 countries. Thermwood Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dale, Indiana.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications. Its products also include metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, subracks, and backplanes. The Thermal Management segment offers electric thermal solutions that connect and protect critical buildings, infrastructure, industrial processes, and people. Its thermal management systems comprise heat tracing, floor heating, fire-rated and specialty wiring, sensing, and snow melting and de-icing solutions. The Electrical & Fastening Solutions segment provides fastening solutions to connect and protect electrical and mechanical systems, and civil structures. It also provides engineered electrical and fastening products. The company sells its products under the CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF, and TRACER brands. It markets its products through electrical distributors, data center contractors, original equipment manufacturers, and maintenance contractors. The company serves energy, industrial, infrastructure, and commercial and residential sectors. nVent Electric plc was founded in 1903 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

