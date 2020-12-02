GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) versus EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Head to Head Review

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GAN and EverQuote’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $29.97 million 15.09 $1.79 million N/A N/A EverQuote $248.81 million 4.11 -$7.12 million ($0.28) -131.57

GAN has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EverQuote.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GAN and EverQuote, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 0 2 0 3.00 EverQuote 0 0 2 0 3.00

GAN presently has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.36%. EverQuote has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.87%. Given GAN’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than EverQuote.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -24.35% 0.61% 0.46% EverQuote -2.59% -14.19% -8.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.8% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of EverQuote shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GAN beats EverQuote on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming. It also offer a range of professional and managed services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

