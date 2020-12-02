Comparing Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) & AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares AVEO Pharmaceuticals and Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals -483.99% -103.66% -48.01% Rigel Pharmaceuticals -23.16% -37.85% -17.11%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and Rigel Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80

AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $15.60, indicating a potential upside of 202.91%. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 148.34%. Given AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AVEO Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.3% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AVEO Pharmaceuticals and Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals $28.80 million 5.15 $9.39 million $0.61 8.44 Rigel Pharmaceuticals $59.29 million 8.61 -$66.89 million ($0.40) -7.55

AVEO Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rigel Pharmaceuticals. Rigel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVEO Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The company has also completed a Phase III TIVO-3 trial of tivozanib for the treatment of RCC; and initiated enrollment in a phase Ib/II clinical trial of tivozanib in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab), an immune checkpoint (PD-1) inhibitor for the treatment of RCC. In addition, it is developing Ficlatuzumab, a potent hepatocyte growth factor inhibitory antibody that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer; and AV-203, a potent anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for treating esophageal cancer. The company's preclinical stage products include AV-380, a potent humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and AV-353 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. Vincent's Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. It has a clinical collaboration with AstraZeneca PLC to evaluate IMFINZI (durvalumab), a human monoclonal antibody directed against programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1). The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia. It also develops Fostamatinib that is in phase III clinical trials for warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia; R835, an oral interleukin receptor associated kinase 1/4 inhibitor, which is in phase I clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and R552, a receptor-interacting protein kinase Inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has research and license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of AXL inhibitors in oncology; and Daiichi Sankyo to develop murine double minute 2 inhibitors for solid and hematological malignancies, as well as license and supply agreement with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize Fostamatinib. Tavalisse. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.