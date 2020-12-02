Head to Head Contrast: Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) and Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI)

Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) and Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Online Vacation Center and Monaker Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Online Vacation Center $20.92 million 0.64 $2.93 million N/A N/A Monaker Group $440,000.00 103.94 -$9.45 million N/A N/A

Online Vacation Center has higher revenue and earnings than Monaker Group.

Profitability

This table compares Online Vacation Center and Monaker Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Online Vacation Center N/A N/A N/A Monaker Group -4,094.42% -165.93% -91.40%

Volatility & Risk

Online Vacation Center has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monaker Group has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Monaker Group shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of Online Vacation Center shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of Monaker Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Online Vacation Center and Monaker Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Online Vacation Center 0 0 0 0 N/A Monaker Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Online Vacation Center beats Monaker Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Online Vacation Center Company Profile

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents. It also publishes three travel newsletters, such as Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash; and operates a Website that connects travelers with Websites to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Monaker Group Company Profile

Monaker Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com. The company was formerly known as Next 1 Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to Monaker Group, Inc. in June 2015. Monaker Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Weston, Florida.

