ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) vs. Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Head to Head Analysis

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

ReneSola has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumco has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ReneSola and Sumco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReneSola $119.12 million 2.52 -$8.83 million $0.35 22.54 Sumco $2.75 billion 2.30 $302.23 million $2.01 21.61

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than ReneSola. Sumco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReneSola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ReneSola and Sumco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReneSola 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sumco 0 1 2 1 3.00

ReneSola currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 49.30%. Given ReneSola’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ReneSola is more favorable than Sumco.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.3% of ReneSola shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ReneSola and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReneSola -7.07% 9.44% 4.11% Sumco 9.29% 7.99% 4.68%

Summary

Sumco beats ReneSola on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of February 28, 2019, it operated approximately 100 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 232 MW. ReneSola Ltd. has operations in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

