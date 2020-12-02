FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the natural resource company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.64 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $24.38.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,112,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $54,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,895 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 283.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 530,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 392,226 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.4% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,770 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 88,809 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

