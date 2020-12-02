H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note issued on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will earn $2.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

HLUYY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. AlphaValue cut H. Lundbeck A/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

OTCMKTS HLUYY opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.66. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average is $34.53.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.