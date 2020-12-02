SVB Leerink Weighs in on Humana Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Humana in a research report issued on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Tanal now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $18.64 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $18.75. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Humana’s Q1 2021 earnings at $6.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.60 EPS.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HUM. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.52.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $405.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.52. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.