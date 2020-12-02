Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to Announce -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue was down 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3,822.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 47.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 56.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 135.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $643.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

