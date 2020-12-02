Analysts Expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.06. Kennametal reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMT. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.29, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.25. Kennametal has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 39,931 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,502 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 851.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 431,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 385,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

