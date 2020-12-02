$0.09 EPS Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Mueller Water Products posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

MWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $180,373.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,495.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $46,722.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,904 shares in the company, valued at $469,271.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 236.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 9.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

