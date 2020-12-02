Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Brokerages expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.19. Myers Industries posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $132.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.90 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

MYE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $621.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.45. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In other Myers Industries news, Director William A. Foley bought 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $38,722.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,087.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lori A. Lutey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $170,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,153.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,724. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 100.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 115.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 71.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 325.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

