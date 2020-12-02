Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to Post $0.15 EPS

Analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. Empire State Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Empire State Realty Trust.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.69%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -927.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.69. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE:ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

