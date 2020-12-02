Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Nordic American Tankers reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million.

NAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordic American Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

NAT opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $449.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.60. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,142.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 326.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 11,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 20.5% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 24.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

