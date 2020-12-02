BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

Several research firms have commented on BLFS. Cowen began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.93, a PEG ratio of 330.00 and a beta of 1.53. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $37.15.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,902,594.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 1,600,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 875,177 shares of company stock valued at $26,472,203. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $49,687,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 82.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 503,659 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 24.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 845,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,458,000 after purchasing an additional 165,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 60.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 255,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 152.2% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 406,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

