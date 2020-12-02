Brokerages Expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to Announce $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Merck & Co., Inc. posted earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $6.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

MRK opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average is $80.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $206.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 306,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,397,000 after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 244,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,301,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

