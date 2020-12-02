RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) in a research report issued on Monday, November 30th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Cormark also issued estimates for RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) alerts:

Separately, Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) from C$0.65 to C$0.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) stock opened at C$0.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 million and a P/E ratio of 21.60. RediShred Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.37 and a 52 week high of C$0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.45.

About RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V)

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate Overhead. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.