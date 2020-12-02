Zacks: Brokerages Expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Brokerages predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.19. North American Construction Group reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $70.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.84 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOA shares. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on North American Construction Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 44,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $321.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $12.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.62%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

