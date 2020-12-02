$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. The Mosaic posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 151.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Mosaic.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Scotiabank lowered The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in The Mosaic by 32.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The Mosaic by 69.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.83. The Mosaic has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Mosaic (MOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.