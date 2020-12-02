Brokerages Expect Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navistar International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.37. Navistar International reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 79.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NAV shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navistar International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Twin Securities Inc. bought a new position in Navistar International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,136,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Navistar International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,264,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navistar International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,766,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Navistar International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NAV opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -491.17 and a beta of 2.45. Navistar International has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.17.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

