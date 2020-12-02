GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.31). GTT Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GTT Communications.

GTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in GTT Communications by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in GTT Communications by 276.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in GTT Communications by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in GTT Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GTT Communications by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTT Communications stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $276.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. GTT Communications has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $15.77.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

