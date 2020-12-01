American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Laredo Petroleum worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,850,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,652 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,144,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

LPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

LPI stock opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $141.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 4.61.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.70. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 691,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $7,783,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,351.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 305,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $3,638,460.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,558,505 shares of company stock worth $29,666,674. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.