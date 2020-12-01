Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 331.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,637 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 105.27 and a beta of 1.44. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $66.22.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 3,590 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $179,679.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,252.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,413.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,329 shares of company stock worth $4,666,927. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

