Swiss National Bank Sells 3,100 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Sanmina worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SANM. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 359.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 55,604 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 95.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 24,244 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.23.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanmina news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

