Swiss National Bank Buys 700 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,453,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NSIT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $71.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.68. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $74.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.11.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wolfgang Ebermann sold 36,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $2,564,967.00. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at $141,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,806 shares of company stock worth $2,842,873 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.