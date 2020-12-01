Swiss National Bank Sells 534,700 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,306,017 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 534,700 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.7% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of Microsoft worth $5,953,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,542 shares of company stock valued at $90,075,313. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $214.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,618.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.81. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

