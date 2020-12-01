Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,651 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.0% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 27,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 371,365 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $75,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 12,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66,742 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,542 shares of company stock worth $90,075,313. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $214.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,618.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

