Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,510 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.7% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,768,635 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $582,327,000 after acquiring an additional 126,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $214.07 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,618.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,542 shares of company stock valued at $90,075,313 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.