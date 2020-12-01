Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,423 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in Slack Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Slack Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.70.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $43.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.93 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $40,997.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 292,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $1,342,420.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,244.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,057,840 shares of company stock worth $37,631,528 in the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

