Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 128,359 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $26,977,000. Microsoft accounts for about 2.3% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $214.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.81. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1,618.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,542 shares of company stock worth $90,075,313. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

