Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,768,635 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $582,327,000 after buying an additional 126,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $214.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $1,618.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,542 shares of company stock valued at $90,075,313 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Summit Insights lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

