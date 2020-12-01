Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth $918,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at $2,100,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 6.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 799,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after acquiring an additional 51,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after acquiring an additional 62,145 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $551,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $57,157.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,429.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,526,220 shares of company stock valued at $761,735,660 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $121.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.56. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

