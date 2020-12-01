Alera Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,142 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,813 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.7% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,651 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $26,977,000. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 84,308 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,733,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 124.7% during the third quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 484,920 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,993,000 after purchasing an additional 269,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 283,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,653,000 after purchasing an additional 20,852 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,542 shares of company stock valued at $90,075,313 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $214.07 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1,618.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Summit Insights cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

