LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,739,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,513,000 after purchasing an additional 495,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,185,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,508,000 after purchasing an additional 865,961 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,433,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,829,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $366,608,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,729,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after buying an additional 652,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FNF. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.48. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 46,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $1,520,810.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,272,941.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 31,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $999,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,502 shares of company stock valued at $13,154,525 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

