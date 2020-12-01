LPL Financial LLC Takes $2.19 Million Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 85,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of Trinseo as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trinseo by 312.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Trinseo by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Trinseo by 69.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TSE opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.80. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.87.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $752.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $80,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

