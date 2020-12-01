Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of SPX FLOW worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 85.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in SPX FLOW in the second quarter valued at $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPX FLOW by 8.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on SPX FLOW from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SPX FLOW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.86.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $58.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.73 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

